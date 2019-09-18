Free Disney hotline helps put your kids to bed

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Disney is bringing back the popular bedtime hotline to help you get your kids ready for bed.

Six special goodnight messages will be available for families who call the hotline through Sept. 30.

The bedtime hotline is free and offers special goodnight messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.



Call 877-7-MICKEY to hear the goodnight messages to add a touch of Disney magic to your child’s bedtime routine.

The hotline is available throughout the United States, according to a news release.