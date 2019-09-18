Hackers steal about $2,000 from NC woman using money transfer app

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A woman in Greensboro’s personal banking information was compromised by online hackers who took out thousands of dollars.

Valeree Hall says when she tried to check her online bank account with BB&T, she realized she couldn’t log in earlier this month.

“I went online to check to see what has cleared, and I couldn’t get into the system, and it said fraudulent information,” Hall said.

She immediately called the customer service number and was told they had noticed fraudulent activity and that she needed to go to a local branch as soon as possible. She shared with the bank what happened, and they confirmed her account had been hacked. The thieves made several transactions from her account using Zelle, a money transferring app.

