Job will pay you to watch 13 classic horror films by Halloween

By
WWAY News
-
0

WILMINGTON, NC (WSBT) — Horror movie fans, now is your time to shine.

USDish.com is paying one lucky person $1,300 — in addition to some pretty cool complimentary gear — to watch 13 classic Stephen King movies by the time October 31 rolls around. Don’t worry about getting access to the titles; Dish will take care of that part, and you’ll even get a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy and Stephen King paraphernalia.

- Advertisement -

Here are the 13 spooky flicks you’ll be tuning into:

  • Carrie (original or 2013 remake)
  • Children of the Corn
  • Christine
  • Creepshow
  • Cujo
  • Dreamcatcher
  • It (original or 2017 remake)
  • The Mist
  • Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)
  • Salem’s Lot
  • The Shining
  • Thinner

While watching, you’ll be documenting factors like your heart rate (using a complimentary Fitbit), who watched the movies with you, your sleep patterns and more. You’re welcome to keep a journal to share all of the frightening details.

If you successfully make it all the way through 13 movies and log your experiences, you’ll receive $1,300!

Visit here to apply and explain why you’re the perfect fit for the job. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, October 15 at 5 p.m. Happy watching!

You Might Also Like