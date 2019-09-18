Job will pay you to watch 13 classic horror films by Halloween

WILMINGTON, NC ( ) — Horror movie fans, now is your time to shine.

— in addition to some pretty cool complimentary gear — to watch 13 classic Stephen King movies by the time October 31 rolls around. Don’t worry about getting access to the titles; Dish will take care of that part, and you’ll even get a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy and Stephen King paraphernalia.

Here are the 13 spooky flicks you’ll be tuning into:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Dreamcatcher

It (original or 2017 remake)

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Thinner

While watching, you’ll be documenting factors like your heart rate (using a complimentary Fitbit), who watched the movies with you, your sleep patterns and more. You’re welcome to keep a journal to share all of the frightening details.

If you successfully make it all the way through 13 movies and log your experiences, you’ll receive $1,300!

Visit to apply and explain why you’re the perfect fit for the job. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, October 15 at 5 p.m. Happy watching!