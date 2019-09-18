Leland TDA discusses potential plans for Christmas festival, Rice Festival

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is looking at expanding its tree lighting event this year, but might not partner with its usual parade pals.

The Unity Group of North Brunswick has helped put on the Leland Christmas parade for a number of years. Leland Assistant Town Manager Neil Brooks says the town is looking to boost the brilliance this season.

- Advertisement -

At a meeting Wednesday, Brooks says the town is hoping to get a grant to expand the light display. Typically, Brooks says they partnered with the Unity Group, but this year they are looking to do something independently.

Brooks says they do not have concrete plans yet.

Officials also discussed bringing another event back to Brunswick County.

Related Article: NC Rice Festival postponed until 2020

The Rice Festival may be coming back to the area.

The Leland Tourism Development Authority has won the rights to the festival. Now, they have looked at transferring over the rights to a special board formed to run the event.

They created the North Carolina Rice Festival Board to start planning the festival. Board Chairman George Beatty presented some ideas at a meeting at Leland Town Hall Tuesday.

He says they hope to be able to plan the event for the spring of 2020, but they are still in the beginning phases of planning.