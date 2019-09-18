Man says church members tried to pray gay away

“I’m trying to hold my tears in right now, but it`s real hard,” Cormie said.
The 23-year-old came out as gay this past spring. Since then, he said his family has been asking him and his partner to join them at the church.
“I wanted to go to church to make my mom proud and make her happy,” Cormie explained.
Everything was normal until the end of the service when Cormie said the pastor started preaching about homosexuality.
“It`s a sin. It`s an abomination. You need to realize, wake up, and see it for a sin,” Cormie said, recalling the pastor’s words.
That’s when Cormei said about 15 members of the congregation circled around him and his partner, Gary Gardner.