NC mom says Scarowinds is ‘unsafe’ after fight breaks out in park

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — This weekend was the opening of Scarowinds, when Carowinds transforms into a spooky playground full of haunted houses after regular park hours.
But some people who turned out over the weekend say the park was out of control with crowds stirring up violence. WBTV received several complaints from people who feared for their safety.
Teran Armstrong says she turns out for Scarowinds every year that she can. It’s the place she chose for one of the biggest days of her life.
“Three years ago my husband and I actually got married there,” Armstrong said. “We won a contest on the radio.”
Saturday night they got a babysitter and headed to the park to celebrate their anniversary, but romance turned to violence.