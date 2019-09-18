Surf City not issuing beach vehicle permits for the 2019-2020 season

The Town of Surf City will not be issuing beach vehicle permits for the 2019-2020 season.

Officials say that’s because the sand haul project is expected to begin on November 15 for all properties that were identified as imminent critical and did not receive sand in the spring of 2019.

That, of course, was scheduled after a recent report showed that even with annual beach bulldozing operations, the shoreline at Surf City continues to move landward because there is no natural influx of sand to rebuild the beach.

The report showed that during the 1990s, Surf City endured 5 direct hit hits by Category 1 or stronger hurricanes, which put much of Surf City’s oceanfront in a critical or imminently threatened status. Loss of the beach berm during this period and continued losses due to smaller hurricanes and nor’easters have left more than 13 percent of the developed properties imminently threatened and researchers identified a total of 58 percent endangered and not conforming to state setback regulations for building or re-building.

Surf City officials are thanking people for their patience as they work to rebuild the beach.