Trevor Kelley selected as recipient of Lou Gorman Award

BOSTON,MA (WWAY)– Ashley High School graduate Trevor Kelley continues to get awarded for his play on the field. The Boston Red Sox announced Kelley was the recipient of the 2019 Lou Gorman Award.

Each season the award is given out to a Red Sox minor league player who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the major league team.

Kelley spent 52 games with Triple-A Pawtucket this season before being called up to the Red Sox on July 2nd to make his major league debut against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kelley is (0-2) this season with a 9.00 ERA in six games with the major league team.