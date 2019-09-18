Wilmington VA Clinic to host drive-thru flu clinic in October

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington VA Health Care Center is dispensing drive-thru flu vaccinations for veterans enrolled for VA healthcare in October.

The flu clinic will be from October 1-31, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. with the exception of October 14 in observation of Columbus Day.

The drive-thru will be located in the front parking lot at 1705 Gardner Road.

Flu season typically begins in October and runs through March and the Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone age 6 months and older receive get a flu shot every year to protect themselves and their families.

Veterans must show their VA ID cards to receive immunization.