Wilmington woman wins free chicken for a year at Church’s

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Victory never tasted so good! A Wilmington woman has just won herself free chicken for an entire year at Church’s Chicken.

Last week, the fast food chain announced their secret menu scavenger hunt and offered the first guest to locate the menu on their website would receive free chicken for a year.

- Advertisement -

Today, Church’s announced Lauren Dodge as the winner.

Guys I can’t believe I won a year of free fried chicken from @ChurchsChicken this is not a drill 🎉😭💖 — Lauren (@foodwaifu) September 18, 2019

Congrats!