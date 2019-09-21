2 killed, 8 others shot, in ‘violent incident of huge magnitude’ at S.C. night club

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said four others were airlifted to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown.
“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there.”
Deputies have been tracking leads since they showed up at the club to track down the shooter, but no one is in custody at this time.