Chase along Highway 31 ends with vehicle in ditch, SCHP investigating

Highway Patrol is investigating after a report of a reckless driver turned into a chase.

According to SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins, Highway Patrol responded to the Waterbridge community along Carolina Forest Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Collins says troopers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Troopers say the driver did not stop and a pursuit took place from the boulevard to International Drive. Troopers lost sight of the suspect vehicle along Highway 31 according to Collins.

