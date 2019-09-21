Healthy ecosystem starts with native plants in your garden

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Arboretum wants to help residents make conscious decisions in their yard.

Saturday’s 4th annual native plant festival was a chance for residents to learn about native plants and purchase some from vendors that supply them.

- Advertisement -

“This is a collaboration with a lot of organizations,” Extension Agent Susan Brown said. “We invite county and city departments mainly associated with storm water control and anything connected with the environment just to show residents what resources are out there.”

Brown says these plants are specific to our environment and our types of soil, which are important for any garden that supports a thriving ecosystem. She says all the animals in our ecosystem rely on each other in some way.

“Birds eat caterpillars and a lot of butterflies are host specific,” Brown says.

“So if you don’t have that plant in your garden you will not have monarch butterflies coming in, laying eggs and developing.”

Related Article: New Hanover County Arboretum gears up for annual plant sale

Brown says native plants have evolved with our native wildlife.