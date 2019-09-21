High school student dies after being hit by car in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A high school student who was critically injured after being hit by a car in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Eastway Drive and E. Sugar Creek Rd. around 2 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene and found Israel David Plyler lying in the road with visible injuries.
Police say the initial investigation revealed that the 16-year-old Garringer High School student was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by car.