High school student dies after being hit by car in east Charlotte

By
WWAY News
-
0
(Photo: MGN)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A high school student who was critically injured after being hit by a car in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Eastway Drive and E. Sugar Creek Rd. around 2 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Officers responded to the scene and found Israel David Plyler lying in the road with visible injuries.

Police say the initial investigation revealed that the 16-year-old Garringer High School student was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by car.

Read more here.

You Might Also Like