The Lumberton Police Department is charging a student for bringing a handgun onto a school campus this week.

Police say they were alerted around 3:51 p.m. Tuesday that a student had shown a handgun to someone on campus earlier in the day.

An investigation was immediately conducted and the 17-year-old student was located off-campus at around 4:54 p.m. according to a press release from police.

