WWAY 5th Quarter: September 20, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School football teams in North Carolina wrapped up non-conference play on Friday night. Below, are the final scores from week five of the high school season.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

Jack Britt 27 , New Hanover 20

North Brunswick 49, Swansboro 14

South Brunswick 24 , Lakewood 0

Purnell Swett 10 , Hoggard 15

Northside-Jacksonville 21 , Wallace-Rose Hill 28

South Columbus 20 , East Bladen 39

Whiteville 49 , East Columbus 0

West Bladen 0 , Red Springs 45

West Columbus 0 , Fairmont 49