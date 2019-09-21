WWAY 5th Quarter: September 20, 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–High School football teams in North Carolina wrapped up non-conference play on Friday night. Below, are the final scores from week five of the high school season.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
Jack Britt 27 , New Hanover 20
North Brunswick 49, Swansboro 14
South Brunswick 24 , Lakewood 0
Purnell Swett 10 , Hoggard 15
Northside-Jacksonville 21 , Wallace-Rose Hill 28
South Columbus 20 , East Bladen 39
Whiteville 49 , East Columbus 0
West Bladen 0 , Red Springs 45
West Columbus 0 , Fairmont 49