Man taken to hospital after crashing truck in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A man is in the hospital Sunday night after apparently crashing his truck into the woods in Brunswick County.

According to Trooper Gardener with the State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Town Creek Road in Leland.

Trooper Gardener says it appeared as if the truck went to one side of the road, hit a trashcan, and then went to the other side of the road into the woods.

The driver was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.