6-year-old girl arrested following school tantrum

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKMG/CNN) – Kaia Rolle is like most little girls.

She loves the color pink and has a cheery outlook on life.

- Advertisement -

But after what her grandmother says happened on Thursday, the bubbly 6-year-old has little room to focus on school. Meralyn Kirkland got a call from a school resource officer saying Kaia was arrested.

“What do you mean she was arrested?” Kirkland remembered asking the officer. “He said, ‘There was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way.’”

Kirkland said her granddaughter’s journey to the juvenile detention center by Orlando police officers began at Lucious and Emma Dixon Elementary Charter School.

“She is arrested and she has a charge,” Kirkland explained. “She is charged with battery.”

Read more here.