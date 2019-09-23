Dorian-flooded NC school to get iPads for displaced students

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s top education official says the state will send hundreds of iPads to students and teachers on an island damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

North Carolina Public Schools said in a press release that Superintendent Mark Johnson announced Monday the department of public instruction would send 200 iPads to Ocracoke School, where flooding forced 185 students out of their building.

The department says it hopes the iPads will help students stay on schedule with schoolwork until their building can be reopened. Students are currently attending classes in a teaching center.

The release says the Sept. 6 hurricane flooded Ocracoke School with more than 3 feet of water.

Gov. Roy Cooper has asked President Donald Trump to declare the island a disaster area so federal funds can be accessed.