Man drowns while proposing to girlfriend underwater

PEMBA ISLAND, TANZANIA (CNN) — A Louisiana man’s elaborate wedding proposal in Tanzania proved fatal.
He reportedly drowned after proposing to his girlfriend underwater while the couple was on vacation.
Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were staying in Pemba Island in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged in the ocean, off the east coast of Africa.
Antoine recounted the tragedy on Facebook.
Weber proposed Thursday by swimming underwater and holding a handwritten note against the bedroom windows, before presenting a ring.