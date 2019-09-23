Wrightsville Beach man travels to South Africa for world lifeguarding competition

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Lifeguards across the world are putting their experience to the test in the International Surf Rescue Challenge.

Mo Peacock, a Wrightsville Beach lifeguard, is in South Africa.

- Advertisement -

Peacock says he’s competing with 15 lifeguards from different states through the beginning of next month.

He says lifeguards are more effective about how they respond to rescues when they compete in high level competitions like this.

“A lot of the events you have to be very aggressive which transfers over to life saving itself,” Peacock said. “We have to be really aggressive in the rescue because time is of the essence.”

He tells us lifeguards and lifeguard athletes go through several hours of medical and physical training.