Anthony Michael Hall: From ’80’s geek to ABC’s ‘The Goldbergs,’

(WWAY) — He’s won the hearts of millions in classics such as ‘Sixteen Candles’ and ‘The Breakfast Club,’ now Anthony Michael Hall is making a stop in Wilmington to star in the next film of a spooky series, ‘Halloween Kills.’

Hall is also appearing Wednesday night in the season premier of ABC’s ‘The Goldbergs.’ He plays a Disneyland worker while the show’s stars take a family vacation.

He’s enjoying being in Wilmington, even spending mealtimes at Wrightsville Beach area eateries such as The Oceanic and Sweet and Savory. Hall says, “there’s nothing like southern hospitality.”

Hall sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory to talk about his past, present and future projects.