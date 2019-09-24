Crews respond to early morning fire at Brunswick restaurant

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a fire at a popular restaurant near Holden Beach early Tuesday morning.

The fire was at Ginny’s Chicken House located at 3258 Holden Beach Road.

A witness told WWAY two women staying at a nearby hotel saw flames and reported the fire shortly after 3 a.m.

Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief David Ward told WWAY that crews arrived on the scene at 3:21 a.m. and discovered a fire on the front deck area of the restaurant.

He said responding crews controlled the fire within six minutes. No one was at the restaurant at the time. The fire caused significant damage to the building, Ward said.

WWAY spoke with the owner of the business, Virginia Craig, who was visibly shaken by seeing her damaged restaurant.

Firefighters from Civietown, Supply and Brunswick County EMS responded to the scene.

Ward said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

An official at the scene said the fire may have been caused by an improperly discarded cigarette butt, but the official cause remains under investigation by the Brunswick County Fire Marshall’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.