Former Seahawk Greg Jones named Hudson Valley team MVP

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– Former UNCW baseball shortstop Greg Jones shined in his first season of minor league baseball. Earlier this week the Hudson Valley Renegades named Jones the team MVP for the 2019 season.

Last season for the Renegades Jones hit .335 with one home run and 24 RBI’s in 48 games. Jones help lead Hudson Valley to the semi finals of the New York Penn League. He was also named a 2019 New York-Penn League All-Star.

This come after the former Seahawk help lead UNCW to another Colonial Athletic Association title this past spring with a .341 batting on his way to being named the CAA Player of the Year.