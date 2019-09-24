Freedom Drivers Project brings mobile exhibit about domestic sex trafficking to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to the FBI, domestic sex trafficking the most common form of modern-day slavery.

Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) and the nonprofit’s Freedom Drivers Project is a first-of-its-kind mobile exhibit used to educate members of the trucking industry and general public about the realities of domestic sex trafficking.

The mobile exhibit is crisscrossing the county and making a stop Tuesday in Wilmington.

Featuring a climate-controlled interior and theatre station, the exhibit on wheels contains artifacts from trafficking cases that connects people to the back stories of so many who have been victimized.

The exhibit highlights the stories of nine women who were once victims and explains how to identify and report domestic sex trafficking to law enforcement.

According to TAT’s website, 774,756 truckers have been identified as “TAT” trained and 2,356 calls have been made by truckers to the national hotline regarding possible human trafficking. As a result, 635 cases have been generated involving 1,186 victims.

The free exhibit will be at N2 Publishing located at 5051 New Centre Drive, Wilmington from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. A&M’s Red Food Truck will also be on-site between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.