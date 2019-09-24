Hoggard Volleyball dominant in straight set win over Ashley

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Hoggard volleyball team came out on a mission on Monday night winning in straight sets over previously unbeaten Ashley (25-19, 25-15, 25-12).

It was a balanced scoring attack for the Vikings with Martin-Maine Wrangell leading the way with 14 kills, Olivia Britt chipped in eight.

The win marks the eight straight for the Vikings since beginning the season 1-5 and they credit it to a change in attitude.

“After our loss to D.H. Conley we decided that we needed to focus more and work harder in practice,”said Viking junior Martin-Maine Wrangell. “We needed that motivation of stepping on the court and playing our game every single game.”

Hoggard and Ashley will both jump right back into on Tuesday night. The Vikings will be on the road at New Hanover , while Ashley takes on the Laney Buccaneers.