Local officers participate in rail safety week

NAVASSA,NC (WWAY) — Tuesday is day two of Rail Safety Week. Navassa Police Department are stepping up to reduce injuries around railroad tracks.

“Operation Clear Track” is a nationwide railroad safety campaign which enforces state railroad crossing and trespassing laws.

The goal of the campaign is to keep people off the tracks.

Navassa PD was stationed at the Cedar Hill Road crossing early Tuesday afternoon to give out citations and warnings.

According to the Navassa PD press release, a person or vehicle is hit by a train about every three hours in the United States.

Rail Safety Week is being observed across the United States from September 22-28, 2019.