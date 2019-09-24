Nestlé launches luxury KitKat bars, but they’re not cheap

LONDON (CNN) –KitKats are getting fancy.

Swiss chocolate giant Nestlé has announced a luxury, handcrafted version of the popular chocolate bar for the United Kingdom, in time for the Christmas season.

The opulent eight-finger bar allows customers to choose from 1,500 flavor combinations, and also features personalized packaging. The new “KitKat Chocolatory” creation isn’t exactly a cheap thrill, though — each bar will set you back $17.

As well as mixing and matching flavors, customers will be able to opt for British classics like Eton Mess, Cherry Bakewell and Earl Grey.