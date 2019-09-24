Officers fill the stands at football game to cheer on fallen colleague’s son

(CBS News) — Seventh grader Joaquin Espericueta was devastated after his father, a Mission, Texas police officer, was killed in the line of duty in June. Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta would be greatly missed in his son’s life — especially at his football games, a sport they both loved.

So, Espericueta’s colleagues at the Mission Police Department made a vow to take care of his family, and showed up for his son’s first game.

On Saturday, not only did officers from Mission attend the younger Espericueta’s first game, officers from several law enforcement agencies showed up. They watched the middle schooler take the field for the first time — something that would’ve made his late dad proud.