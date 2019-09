NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-year-old Tabby cat named Lance A lot.

Shelter staff say he’s declawed, which was done prior to coming to New Hanover County Animal Services.

If you’re interested head to New Hanover County County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.