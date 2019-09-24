Suspect wanted after Whiteville business broken into, guns stolen

Suspect wanted in Country Boy Outfitters break-in (Photo: City of Whiteville)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department is searching for the suspect who broke into a business and stole firearms.

According to the City of Whiteville, it happened on September 18 at Country Boy Outfitters.

The suspect, described as a slim black male around 6′ tall, broke into the store around 1:26 p.m. He was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a blue piece of cloth over his face.

He allegedly entered the business and took an undisclosed number of firearms.

The suspect had his face covered while in the business. If you have information regarding the suspect’s identity, call Det. Moody at the Whiteville Police Department at (910) 642-5111.

