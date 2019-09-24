Suspect wanted after Whiteville business broken into, guns stolen

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department is searching for the suspect who broke into a business and stole firearms.

According to the City of Whiteville, it happened on September 18 at Country Boy Outfitters.

- Advertisement -

The suspect, described as a slim black male around 6′ tall, broke into the store around 1:26 p.m. He was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a blue piece of cloth over his face.

He allegedly entered the business and took an undisclosed number of firearms.

1 of 3

The suspect had his face covered while in the business. If you have information regarding the suspect’s identity, call Det. Moody at the Whiteville Police Department at (910) 642-5111.