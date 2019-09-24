UNCW Baseball ranked as nation’s 46th best program

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– UNCW moved up two spots to 46th in the most recent edition of D1Baseball.com’s top-100 programs in the nation released on Monday.

The Seahawks were ranked 48th in both 2015 and 2017 and moved into 46th on the list after winning their second straight Colonial Athletic Association championship and advancing to the regionals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

D1Baseball co-editor and national writer Aaron Fitt noted the program’s continuity in his piece, mentioning Head Coach Randy Hood was the perfect successor to former head coach Mark Scalf, who retired in the summer following 28 seasons leading the program.

UNCW has made 10 regional appearances, all since 2003, and played in the regional championship on six occasions, most recently in 2016 and 2018.

Last season, the Seahawks rallied late to win the CAA tournament and later had Greg Jones selected with the 22nd pick overall in the Major League Baseball draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. Jones was recently named Most Valuable Player of the Hudson Valley Renegades of the New York Penn League.

Also drafted but electing to return for the 20-19-20 season are red-shirt junior pitcher Zarion Sharpe and senior infielder Cole Weiss . Both were instrumental in UNCW’s run through the CAA tournament.

The Seahawks open the fall practice season on Sept. 27.