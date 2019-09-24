UNCW Women’s Basketball ready to take the next step in 2019

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The college basketball season is just over a month away and UNCW Women’s Basketball looks primed to take the next step as a program during the 2019-2020 season.

In Karen Barefoot’s second season at the helm of the UNCW Women’s Basketball program the Seahawks took a major step. They finished with a 18-12 record, which was the Seahawks first winning season in seven years.

Headed into the 2019-2020 season UNCW returns 12 players from a year ago including six seniors that want to leave their mark.

“It is our last year and its our goal to win that conference championship,”said Seahawk senior Timber Tate. “We were so close last year and now I feel like we are ready to take it.”

Since taking over the program in 2017 Karen Barefoot has increased UNCW’s win total every year and the players say playing for a coach like her makes them want to succeed even more.

“Coach Barefoot is one of the best coaches I have ever had,”said guard Ahyiona Vason. “Her spirit and passion for game carries over to us and helps us all to want it just that much more.”

The past few years the Seahawks have been undersized at times, but that won’t be the case this upcoming season. UNCW has eight different players on the roster that are over 6 foot tall , making this a UNCW team that won’t be easy to match up with on both sides of the floor.

“Everyone on this team can contribute in all different phases of the game,”said UNCW senior guard Lacey Suggs. “We have great size, we have good guards, we really truly have the whole package.”

The Seahawks will have a tough non-conference schedule this upcoming season with road games against; North Carolina, Wake Forest, NC State, and Coastal Carolina. Last season Barefoot’s squad finished just 5-10 in away contests, but they say that’s the next step towards completing this turnaround.

“When we go on the road this season we except to win no matter who we are facing,”said Seahawk head coach Karen Barefoot. “We are going to be locked in and focused every time we hit the floor.”

UNCW will start their regular season on the road in Winston-Salem taking on Wake Forest on November 5th.