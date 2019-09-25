Burn ban issued for Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A burn ban was issued Wednesday for the unincorporated areas within Brunswick County, this comes after utilities decided to shut off water intake following a spill at the Chemours site.

Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson says all burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of the county. An unincorporated area is an area not within a city’s or town’s limits.

This burn ban is a result of water conservation restrictions that have been issued by Brunswick County Public Utilities.

The burn ban will remain in place until further notice. For questions about the burn ban, please contact the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at (910) 253-2021.