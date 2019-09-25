CAA Announces UNCW Men’s Basketball Streaming, TV Schedule

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)– FloSports, the Colonial Athletic Association’s live and on-demand video streaming partner, will carry 24 of UNCW’s 31 men’s basketball games in the upcoming 2019-20 season, league officials announced today.

The package is just part of more than 300 games aired by FloSports this year, including 130 men’s basketball regular season contests.

Fans can watch the games live and via on-demand, while also getting other exclusive CAA content by becoming a monthly or annual subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network and fans can watch across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.

Fans can sign up at a rate of $12.50 per month or 95.88 per year (7.99 per month), which provides access to all CAA games and special features, as well as all of the content that FloSports offers.

In addition, the Seahawks are scheduled to appear on the Pac-12 Network (at Stanford), SEC Network Plus (at Vanderbilt) and CBS Sports Network (vs. James Madison) during the course of the season.

The 2019-20 slate for the Seahawks includes an inaugural visit by national power North Carolina and a record-tying 16 home games. The Seahawks, who begin their third year under Head Coach C.B. McGrath , begin a 31-game slate with five consecutive games against North Carolina opponents, including a much-anticipated Friday, Nov. 8, date with the Tar Heels at Trask Coliseum.

UNCW has four new opponents on the schedule. The Seahawks will be taking on Johnson & Wales, Cleveland State, Emory & Henry and Boise State for the first time. Overall, the Seahawks will play 16 home games, 13 road tilts and a pair of neutral site games.

Here is the full CAA Broadcast Schedule.

Season tickets are on sale now by visiting UNCWsports.com or calling 1-800-808-UNCW