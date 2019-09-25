Is UNCW giving out Narcan to students?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Recently, a concerned mother of a UNCW student posted on Facebook, saying her 17-year-old daughter was given Narcan by the school in case she encounters anyone who has overdosed.

This led us to ask students what they think about this concept. Narcan is the brand name of Naloxone which blocks or reverses the effects of opioids, potentially saving the life of someone who is overdosing.

- Advertisement -

Used as an injection or a nasal spray, it is free in many places and has historically been controversial.

UNCW students we spoke to say they saw both sides of the issue.

“It has to do with the whole kind of argument where, preventing STDs and the whole idea of sex, you know, you preemptively give out condoms, like ‘here take them’ because you know people are going to do it, so why not try to limit the effects and the spread of it to begin with,” said UNCW student Charles Hering. “So I feel like even though it’s illegal, what you’re talking about, I feel like people are going to do it no matter what anyway.”

Related Article: UNCW Department hosts annual symposium this year discussing the opioid epidemic

A UNCW spokesperson has not confirmed if the school is indeed giving out Naloxone.