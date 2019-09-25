Kentucky teacher carries student so she can attend field trip

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WLKY) — Physical barriers nearly canceled a field trip for one fourth grader who is in a wheelchair, but a teacher at the school refused to let that happen.

Jim Freeman’s generosity will likely never be forgotten by Ryan Neighbors and her family.

- Advertisement -

“When I got to see the fossils and stuff, I was like, wow, that’s like, really cool. I haven’t gotten to see that before,” Neighbors told WLKY News.

Her mother, Shelly King, explained that her daughter has been in a wheelchair all her life. The 10-year old has spina bifida.

While she sparkles just as brightly as her peers, her condition has been an obstacle for previous field trips, according to King.

Freeman stepped in to make this trip different.

Click here to read more at WLKY.