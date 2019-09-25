Man dies in Onslow County standoff

A standoff lasting hours came to an end in Onslow County on Wednesday night.

District Attorney Ernie Lee says after hours of negotiation, the suspect fired at officers, who returned fire. The suspect died on the scene. Lee says all law enforcement officers are safe.

- Advertisement -

Officials were camped out near Catherine Lake Baptist Church on Highway 111 near Highway 258 in Richlands and say an armed suspect had barricaded himself in his home following an attempted traffic stop.

Read more here.