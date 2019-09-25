New Hanover crews to conduct live fire training in Castle Hayne

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you see a house on fire in Castle Hayne this weekend, this could be why.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) will conduct a live fire training at 4320 Castle Hayne Road on Saturday.

The training will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the structure will be burned down by 4 p.m.

“This training is an opportunity for our firefighters to observe a fire in all stages of growth and get real-life experience for attacking a fire,” said NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall. “This will also give fire officers the opportunity for fire ground management training and allow them to complete safety officer skills for certification.”