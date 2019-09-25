North Carolina ferry schedule set for Ocracoke storm aid

OCRACOKE, NC (AP) — The North Carolina Ferry Division is adjusting its Ocracoke ferry schedule in light of efforts to bring aid to the hurricane-ravaged island.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says that because of destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian and ongoing hurricane recovery, Hyde County Emergency Management continues to limit access to Ocracoke to residents, non-resident homeowners, and other county-approved personnel.

Fuel delivery trucks must use the 9 a.m. Swan Quarter-Ocracoke departure to access Ocracoke and the 6 p.m. Ocracoke to Swan Quarter departure to return.

Reservations are strongly recommended for passage on the Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke routes. All reservation holders must arrive at the terminal one hour before departure time. Also, same-day reservations for ferries departing Ocracoke are not available, and next-day reservations must be made before 4 p.m.