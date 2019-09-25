OBX photographer captures ocean rescue in real time from pier

NAGS HEAD, NC (WTKR) — While storms Humberto and Jerry passed off the shore of North Carolina this past weekend, the storms created massive waves on the Outer Banks, prompted the red flags to fly.

It happened during one of the largest surfing competitions in the east coast, where a Kill Devil Hills based photographer set out to capture the surfers in action.

“I like to tell a story that could hopefully do some good,” said Cyndi Sarfan.

Sarfan had positioned herself at the top of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head where they action was taking place.

“The waves were incredible, enormous, and the sound of the whitewater crashing and the waves was deafening,” she said.

For several minutes she pointed and clicked her way to capturing some incredible thrill rides by dozens of surfers. That’s when the story she set out to tell was about to change.

