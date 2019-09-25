Pender animal shelter under quarantine due to case of parvovirus

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Animal Shelter is under quarantine after discovering a case of canine parvovirus.

Parvo is a virus resulting in vomiting, diarrhea, and lethargy.

The shelter says any dog adopted since September 18 is considered exposed.

They recommend following up with your vet to make sure your pet is up on their vaccinations.

The shelter will still allow adoptions during this time, but there will be no visiting dogs at the shelter until October 3.

They ask that you refrain from surrendering your pet during this time.