Police: Woman arrested after kidnapping Wilmington taxi driver

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is behind bars after she reportedly kidnapped a Wilmington taxi driver Tuesday.

According to Wilmington Police Department, they responded to a kidnapping in progress around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Police say Schnique Miller flagged down a Port City Taxi at 16th and Market streets and requested transportation to Jacksonville. When the driver asked for an address, Miller claimed she didn’t know it off the top of her head and instructed him to begin driving toward Jacksonville while she looked for it.

As they drove along, the cab driver reportedly became suspicious and told Miller that, unless she could provide an address, he was going to stop and put her out on the side of the road. They were near 2300 Market Street at the time. Miller allegedly told him she had a knife to the back of his head and that he better continue driving until she told him to stop.

The driver told officers he never saw a knife, but he heard a sound that was consistent with a knife opening. At that point, Miller reportedly began “talking crazy” and the victim feared for his life. Police say he managed to key up the radio in the cab so his dispatch center could hear what was happening. Dispatch called 911 and reported their driver was being held hostage. By that time the cab was well into the county headed toward Jacksonville.

Related Article: Fixer says he made cash payment to NC State recruit in college hoops scheme

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office located the cab and performed a traffic stop at the New Hanover / Pender County line. The driver got out and Miller was arrested.

Police say she did not have a knife. However, she said she had a cigarette lighter, which may have produced the sound the victim heard.

Miller was charged with kidnapping and is being held at the New Hanover County Jail.