Swarm of dragonflies spotted on radar over eastern NC

Radars across the east coast recently spotted a large mass in the area, but it was not a storm.

According to the National Weather Service, weather radars have shown swarms of dragonflies around Greenville.

David Chalcraft, a biology professor at East Carolina University, says there are several reasons this many dragonflies could be in one area, including hurricanes.

“There are some classic stories of dragonflies crossing continents following storm clouds in order to find suitable habitat to breed in,” he explains. “It would not surprise me if they’re following along hurricanes and following all the water that’s being deposited by them.”