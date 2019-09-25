UNCW Men’s Basketball lends a helping hand to the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The UNCW Men’s Basketball team is set to open up practice on Thursday afternoon, but instead of getting rest they spent their Wednesday giving back to storm victims in the Cape Fear.

Seahawk coaches and players teamed up with the Cape Fear Volunteer Center on Wednesday to go out in the community and help with clean up from Hurricane Dorian.

“We just want to give back as much as we can,”said UNCW junior Jay Estime’. “We want to serve our community especially with the environmental problems that have been going on these past few years with Florence and Dorian.”

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center says there is always work to be done in the area and are glad UNCW Athletics is getting involved.

“We were thrilled when they called and said they wanted to volunteer some of their time,”said Cape Fear Volunteer Center Director Annie Anthony. “We really hope that this serves as an example to all the other UNCW sports teams to come on out.”