Wilmington Police searching for woman wanted in shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Warrants have been issued for a woman wanted for allegedly shooting another woman in Wilmington Tuesday night.

Police are looking for Laquasha Moore, 22. She is wanted for allegedly shooting Tychena Mosley, 25, in the leg.

The incident happened on Emory street around 7:30 Tuesday night.

Moore is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon in city limits.

If you have any information about where she might be, contact Wilmington Police.