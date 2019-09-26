5th Quarter Team of the Week: Whiteville Wolfpack

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– The Whiteville High School football team has been dominant since beginning Three Rivers Conference play. The Wolfpack have outscored their first two opponents 97-0 to earn this weeks 5th Quarter Team of the Week.

Things weren’t always so bright this season for Whiteville. The Wolfpack lost their second game of the season to West Brunswick getting shutout 21-0. It was a lost that set them back, but they wouldn’t let it keep them down.

“After that loss to West Brunswick we got down, but it made us come back to practice working even harder,”said Wolfpack senior Josiah Bell. “We couldn’t dwell on the loss , we had to come back and beat a good East Bladen team.”

Whiteville’s now in the middle of a bye week before turning their focus to Fairmont on October 4th, but more importantly they’ve used the off week to work more on themselves.

“Its been a good break for us in the middle of the year to get better as a team,”says Whiteville senior Jake Butler. “Obviously we’ve got to fix some things and learn from our mistakes.”

Whiteville has an extra week of preparation for Fairmont. The Golden Tornadoes are 3-1 headed into a tough match up on Friday night with St. Pauls. So, Whiteville knows they will have their hands full with a team that can run and pass the football.

“First and foremost with Fairmont we have to take away the run and minimize what they do in the passing game.,”said Whiteville head football coach J.P. Price. “For us offensively its about trying to keep the ball away from them and controlling the time of possession. If we can do that I think we will give ourselves a good chance.”

The goals are always lofty for the Whiteville High School football team and that journey starts by getting into the playoffs. They are well on their way to doing that in 2019, but for now its one foot in front of the other for J.P. Price’s football team.

“We got to bring it each and every week we step on that field,”said Bell. “If we don’t get to ahead of ourselves and keep improving each week anything is possible with this team.”

Whiteville is tied for first place atop the Three Rivers Conference standings with Fairmont, Red Springs, and St. Pauls.