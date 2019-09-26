CFCC gets grant to expand Electrical Lineworker program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has been awarded more than $633,000 to expand their Electrical Lineworker training program.

The grant comes from U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

- Advertisement -

The program began in June 2018.

“This is fantastic news for our growing Electrical Lineworker program,” said Jim Morton, president of Cape Fear Community College. “With programs like these, the college is helping to drive economic development in our region and training people for jobs that will give them a better livelihood. We appreciate the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration’s recognition and support of the efforts we are making here in the Cape Fear region.”

There have been 144 graduates from CFCC’s Electrical Lineworker program thus far, and the program is growing in popularity. Their first female graduated Friday.

“This program can be life-changing,” said John Downing, dean of continuing education at Cape Fear Community College. “It’s not for everyone. It’s hard work, and the conditions can be challenging – but CFCC’s program is top-notch. We are training these students to work smart and safe. After 10 weeks, they can graduate from CFCC and step into an important, high-paying career. We’re working closely with employers in the industry to ensure that our training matches their needs and we’ve had great success. Our graduates are being hired. This grant will help us build a training facility for overhead and underground work. This addition will help us to further develop our program and enhance the skill sets of our graduates.”

CFCC’s next Electrical Lineworker class begins on October 1. That class is full, but a new class will begin on January 6, 2020. For more information about CFCC’s Electric Lineworker program, visit cfcc.edu/lineworker.