Child makes a mega find in Myrtle Beach

Mega find on the Grand Strand!

One seven-year-old had quite the beach excursion Tuesday afternoon.

“I just went over there and looked at the pretty seashells before we took a picture and I found something pointy and it just looked like a shark’s tooth,” said Nola Poirrier.

Nola, on vacation with her family from Atlanta, was visiting Myrtle Beach for the first time. Another first was that shark’s tooth.

“I was happy and surprised because it was a sharks tooth. Who wouldn’t be happy about that,” Nola said.

Well, her brothers and sisters weren’t. Jealously filled the Poirrer hotel room like the shells on the beach.

Along with questions about what kind of shark the tooth belonged to, Nola had a few more.

“How much money is it worth?” asked Nola.

The Ripley’s Aquarium believes the tooth belonged to a Megalodon Shark.

Nora plans to make the shark’s tooth into a necklace and hopes to return to the beach next year in hopes of finding more.