Elon downs UNCW Women’s Soccer in conference opener

ELON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Freshman Jessica Carrieri recorded her second consecutive two-goal effort as Elon secured a 3-1 victory over UNCW in the Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer opener for both teams at Rudd Field on Thursday evening.

Elon, which has won four of its last six games, improved to 7-2-1 overall and 1-0-0 in the CAA while UNCW saw its record move to 4-4-0 overall and 0-1-0 against league foes.

Carrieri gave the Phoenix a 1-0 lead with 13:16 remaining in the first half when she slipped past two UNCW players and scored on a shot into an open goal for her fourth goal of the season.

But, sophomore Talia Parrous answered for UNCW in the 69th minute when she netted the first goal of her college career after lofting a shot over freshman goalkeeper Katrin Hauksdottir.

Elon reclaimed the one-goal advantage with 10 minutes remaining in regulation as senior Taylor Paradoski knocked in a rebound of a shot by redshirt junior Hannah Doherty that was initially stopped by junior goalkeeper Sydney Schneider .

Carrieri added her second goal of the game in the 88th minute off an assist from sophomore Kayla Hodges to increase the Phoenix lead to 3-1.

Game Notes:

UNCW has outshot its opponent in six of eight games after holding a 19-14 advantage over the Phoenix.

Parrous becomes the eighth different UNCW player to score a goal this season.

Schneider made six saves in the loss for the Seahawks, upping her career total to 113 saves … She moved past Emily Pratt (2005-08) into seventh place on UNCW’s all-time list.

Up Next: The Seahawks play their first CAA home game of the season on Sunday, Sept. 29, when they welcome Northeastern to UNCW Soccer Stadium for a 1 p.m. fixture. UNCW will honor members of the 2009 CAA Championship team at halftime.